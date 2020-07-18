Menu
Old Boyne Valley post office burns to the ground

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Jul 2020 11:01 AM
IT TOOK five fire crews to extinguish a fire after an old post office burnt to the ground in Boyne Valley last night.

Emergency services were called to the building, which was a house in Nargoorin about 7pm after multiple calls from residents in the area.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the blaze was started by a log stove fire inside the residence.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the house was "well alight" when crews arrived.

She said Boyne Valley Rural Fire Brigade were the first on scene, with two crews from Calliope, one crew from Miriam Vale and one crew from Gladstone arriving later.

She said crews were not able to save the property and there was concern for surrounding houses.

She said crews main effort was protecting neighbouring houses.

She said all occupants were out of the house.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said no patients needed medical attention.

boyne valley fire nargoorin queensland fire emergency service
