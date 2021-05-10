Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

Old $5 notes could be worth up to $1750

by Belinda Palmada
10th May 2021 3:58 PM

 

A money expert has revealed details on how to identify if the old $5 note is worth a small fortune.

Commerce teacher and TikTok user Joel Kandiah posted a video on the social platform which showed viewers tips on how to tell if the rare Australian banknote is valuable.

"It needs to have a Stevens/Fraser signature combination," TheHistoryOfMoney host said in the clip.

"It's serial number needs to start with 'BA 15'

"Depending on condition, it is worth between $100 and $1750!"

Money expert reveals if old $5 note is valuable. Picture:TheHistoryOfMoney/TikTok
Money expert reveals if old $5 note is valuable. Picture:TheHistoryOfMoney/TikTok

 

The banknote could be worth up to $1750. Picture:TheHistoryOfMoney/TikTok
The banknote could be worth up to $1750. Picture:TheHistoryOfMoney/TikTok


Since uploaded to TikTok, the video has received more than 17,000 likes in one day.

Social network users commented on the short clip.

"You could have told me this before I used it at the canteen," one person wrote.

"I have been saving these for years, I have hundreds of them," wrote another.

According to the money expert, the rare note was valuable because it was the last print run of the old style before the release of the new version.

"They printed these to fulfil increased demand in 2015," he said in the comments.

When asked by a user where to sell the note, the TikTok star replied eBay or go and see a dealer.

Surprisingly, old Australian paper banknotes can be quite valuable.

Online banknote and coin specialist site, The Right Note, are selling notes ranging between $1500 and $15,000.

 

 

 

Originally published as Old $5 notes could be worth up to $1750

offbeat rare money

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug-driver claimed cannabis helped him sleep better

        Premium Content Drug-driver claimed cannabis helped him sleep better

        Crime “You can’t use illegal drugs as sleeping pills.”

        Repeat drug offender had open cans of bourbon in car

        Premium Content Repeat drug offender had open cans of bourbon in car

        Crime The man was busted with over 30 grams of cannabis in his car.

        Long-awaited assault in one swift, unexpected move

        Premium Content Long-awaited assault in one swift, unexpected move

        Crime The man said he had been wanting to punch his victim for a long time.

        Man airlifted from rural property after machinery fall

        Premium Content Man airlifted from rural property after machinery fall

        Rural The man was working atop machinery when he fell five metres.