Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Craig Bartlem-Long leaves Ipswich Courthouse.
Craig Bartlem-Long leaves Ipswich Courthouse. Ross Irby
Crime

Oil drips lead cops to fence-crash tradie

18th Apr 2019 12:23 AM | Updated: 4:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OIL splatters along a road left an easy trail for police to follow - leading officers from a crash scene at a hockey field to a car repair garage.

Police found a tradie and his crumpled black Toyota at the garage.

Electrician Craig Bartlem-Long blamed the smash on it being the first time he was behind the wheel following the Toyota's conversion from manual to automatic transmission.

The Toyota had crashed through a fence around Ipswich hockey fields at Raceview.

Craig Anthony Bartlem-Long, 27, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention at Raceview on Friday, August 3, 2018.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Dave Shelton said the crash happened at 7.20pm.

Leaking engine fluid and debris was seen but the vehicle had disappeared.

Witnesses told police they had seen two men attach straps and then tow the damaged vehicle to a business work shed.

"Officers followed the oil trail to a shed. The damaged vehicle was inside," Sen-Const Shelton said.

"He (Bartlem-Long) identified himself as being the driver."

Bartlem-Long told police he lost control after making a turn.

Witnesses told police they heard the sounds of tyres screeching and saw the Toyota crash into the fence.

Defence lawyer Blake Fraser said Bartlem-Long thought there was no need to contact police and that he had to simply tow the Toyota away because only a fence had been damaged.

Police seized and mechanically tested the Toyota but found no defects.

"He instructs that he made a gearbox conversion from manual to auto. And on that night it was the first time he'd driven it," Mr Fraser said.

"He accelerated and the auto kicked back into first gear. It lost traction and the car spun out and into the fence."

Bartlem-Long had since taken it upon himself to complete a traffic offenders program which had provided insight into what a momentary lapse of judgment had with a motor vehicle.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined him $500 - but took no action against his driver's licence.

More Stories

driving without due care and attention ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Meet the Gladstone chef behind the fancy waterfront lunch

    premium_icon Meet the Gladstone chef behind the fancy waterfront lunch

    Whats On THREE weeks of collaboration and careful planning have gone into perfecting tomorrow's inaugural Yachtsman's long lunch.

    'We are excited': New party to celebrate the Yacht Race

    premium_icon 'We are excited': New party to celebrate the Yacht Race

    Whats On Find out all the info on the first ever line crossing party

    Seafarers want a fair go and 'majority' of polled agree

    premium_icon Seafarers want a fair go and 'majority' of polled agree

    News Poll of voters in Flynn has found overwhelming support...

    Does election money match community leaders' wish lists?

    premium_icon Does election money match community leaders' wish lists?

    Politics FUTURE CQ: What community leaders want to make Gladstone thrive.