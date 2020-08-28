‘Oi Mate’: Loosest Aussie bloke’s tour to visit Gladstone

Alex 'Shooter' Williamson is bringing his 'Oi Mate' stand-up comedy show to the Harbour City in November with tickets selling fast.

ALEX Williamson, the self-confessed ‘loosest Aussie bloke ever’, cannot wait to bring his latest stand-up comedy show ‘Oi Mate’ to Gladstone in November.

Mr Williamson explained the inspiration behind his new act from his home on the Gold Coast, which he described as a bigger version of Gladstone.

“The inspiration behind the show is the freaks on the streets that I meet,” he said.

“The beauty about me being a famous Youtuber is it’s not like being a famous celebrity where I have a house in the Hollywood hills and I don’t communicate with the real world.

“I’m taking the train, I don’t know what the bus routes are like out there in Gladstone? Is there a dirty little train I could take to use as some further inspo?”

Mr Williamson said the one thing he loved about touring in Queensland was the people ‘spoke his language’.

“They talk my language out there in Gladstone, you bunch of cowboys, it is great,” he said.

“I don’t have to slow my speech, can talk at my fast country pace and you guys get it.”

Mr Williamson said the audience could expect some observations on where the world was at during ‘Oi Mate’.

“There is a few sporting references in there,” he said.

“There is a lot of good Australian references in there, which I love, because when I travel and perform overseas I have to change my show up a little bit.”

Mr Williamson said he was keen to get involved in the Gladstone night-life, hopefully spending more than one night in the Port City.

“I am very easily won over by peer pressure, so I am sure once I see a couple of local characters with mullets at the bar drinking huge jugs of beer I’ll get carried away,” he said.

Mr Williamson said he had visited the area before and the cross-town rivalry between Rockhampton and Gladstone was evident.

“I will settle this once and for all, whatever the town is that weekend that I am staying in, it becomes the more bogan place,” he said.

Alex Williamson plays The Harvey Road Tavern on Wednesday, November 25 at 7.30pm.

For all show & ticket info go to moretalent.com.au/alexwilliamson – tickets are on sale now.