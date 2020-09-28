‘Oh wow’: Desserts, street food and photos under one roof

Brenda Oglesby-Strong is combining three businesses Strong Images, Saltwater and Sugarbee's for a one stop experience in Gladstone.

A GLADSTONE business owner is bringing together three businesses to create a new food and photography space just in time for Christmas.

Brenda Oglesby-Stong is combining photography studio Strong Images, grazing cafe Saltwater and introducing dessert bar Sugarbee's for a one stop family food experience located on the Dawson Highway next to Pieworld,

The magic starts with Strong Images in November where families and individuals can book in for Christmas photos, with plenty of settings available.

Come December Mrs Claus may even make an appearance.

“We’ll bring the Santa sleigh in and do a big announcement that he’s stuck in the North Pole,” Mrs Oglesby-Strong.

“We’ll do shoots throughout December as well.”

Saltwater, which branched off Saltwater cafe 1770, will also operate in the space, selling grazing plates in take away form.

“We’ll be doing dinner boxes here,” she said.

“It’ll be our signature honey bourbon chicken wings, slaw, char-grilled corn and of course our tacos.”

Sugarbee’s will be the perfect way to top off the visit with fully loaded pancakes and waffles on offer along with alcohol free cocktails and fruit smoothie bowls.

“So for the mojito lovers, the taste will still be the same but you’re safe to drive home,” she said.

Non-alcoholic cocktail mixes available from Sugarbee's.

Mrs Oglesby-Strong hoped the experience would be like outdoor street food, bringing the outside in – inspired by Brisbane’s Eat Street.

Initially the photo side of the business will be focused on Christmas however the food businesses will continue to operate after December with potential to be hired for small indoor events.

“You can book a baby shower, birthday or any occasion and have a whole table spread,” she said.

“It’s all in here, the atmosphere will be great with the music and the lights.”

Food available from Saltwater.

She said the store would be very family oriented with a focus on enjoying time together.

“I don’t do anything small, I always try to think outside the box and be super creative,” she said.

“I want everyone to walk in and go ‘oh wow’ that’s the impression we want to get.”

Waffles available from Sugarbee's.

To start the store will operate Thursday – Saturday nights however if there is demand there is potential for extending hours.

Sugarbee's and Saltwater will open first on October 23 with Christmas photos beginning in November.

During December the store will transform into a Christmas display where families are encouraged to spend time during extended trading.

Real Christmas trees are also available through the business but must be booked in through Strong Images Facebook.

To find out more visit Sugarbee's, Strong Images or Saltwater on Facebook.

