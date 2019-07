A TRANSPORT and Main Roads marine officer has spotted a crocodile swimming around the Casaurina Creek in the northern part of Gladstone.

A departmental spokesperson said the spotting comes as a reminder for residents to be vigilant around water.

"Boaties should always keep a proper lookout on the water," they said.

Members of the public are urged to report all crocodile sightings as soon as possible to DES on 1300130372.