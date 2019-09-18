Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Police at uni library
News

'OH MY GOD': Watch the terrifying moment police stormed uni

18th Sep 2019 7:30 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STUDENTS and staff from Southern Cross University's Lismore campus are still in shock after yesterday's lockdown ordeal, which lasted four terrifying hours.

The lockdown started around 1.30pm and saw 800 people ordered to stay within the library grounds.

Many of those people were in the library, which was the area of main concern for police.

It was the library building which specialist police stormed, methodically scanning the building with their guns pointed, looking for any signs of danger.

Meanwhile, terrified students and staff wondered what was happening.

One woman shared a video of the armed officers going up the library stairs, with the caption, "this is reassuring".

Alarms sounded throughout the university's campus, with the warning: "Attention, attention, the campus is under emergency lockdown".

Other than that, the usually bustling library was eerily quiet.

In another video from the scene, a woman was heard to say: "I just can't... this is not ideal".

The video showed a heavily armed and camouflaged officer patrolling the university grounds, and she had captioned it: "Love a few school shooters in Australia". 

Staff and students were eventually allowed to leave the campus, with many shocked to see how many police resources had been called in to deal with the situation. 

Local police attended the campus, where they were assisted by specialist units; including Tactical Operations Regional Support (TORS), the Negotiation Unit, the Rescue & Bomb Disposal Unit, and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks lismore lockdown police southern cross university
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Schools with fastest growth

    premium_icon REVEALED: Schools with fastest growth

    News An analysis of federal government data has revealed the Gladstone region schools where student numbers have risen the most in the past five years.

    Apprentice jockey sues for $750k after CQ fall

    premium_icon Apprentice jockey sues for $750k after CQ fall

    Horses Mishap left her with spinal injuries and unable to race.

    Future in hands of members

    premium_icon Future in hands of members

    News Gladstone Bowls Club members vote on future after council decision on land...

    HOT SPOTS: Where magpies are swooping

    premium_icon HOT SPOTS: Where magpies are swooping

    News See the list of the magpie swooping hot spots around the Gladstone Region.

    • 18th Sep 2019 10:00 AM