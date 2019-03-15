OH BUCKET: What's next for Gladstone's iconic KFC sign?

The iconic bucket sign at Gladstone KFC was blown apart in Tuesday Night's storms.

IT'S finger-licking good news for lovers of fried chicken - Gladstone's iconic bucket is set to be restored.

Tuesday night's wild storm destroyed the iconic KFC bucket sign which sits proudly above the restaurant on the Dawson Hwy.

Residents took to social media to show their concern for the beloved bucket which dangled precariously above traffic.

However, a KFC Australia Spokesperson has confirmed the bucket will live again.

"We were sad to see that our iconic Gladstone sign had not weathered the recent storms so well," the spokesperson said.

"But rest assured we have made some temporary safety repairs and are hoping we can get our bucket back to its former glory ASAP."

