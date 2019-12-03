Menu
Stuart O'Grady wins the third stage of the Tour Down Under in 1999.
Cycling & MTB

Stuart O’Grady appointed Tour Down Under’s new race director

by Val Migliaccio
3rd Dec 2019 11:42 AM
STUART O'Grady was officially announced as the Tour Down Under's new race director on Tuesday morning.

He replaces inaugural race director Mike Turtur and his first major race will be in 2021.

The 1984 Olympic track cycling gold medallist will lead the coveted race for the 22nd edition before ending a remarkable career as race director since 1999.

South Australian cycling legend O'Grady, 46, was presented to the media pack at the Hilton Adelaide after the Sunday Mail revealed he was in the box seat to win the job.

Stuart O’Grady is the new Tour Down Under race director. Picture: Matt Loxton.
O'Grady won the inaugural race 20 years ago and was a key figuring in attracting some of the biggest names in the cycling world before the event earned UCI World Tour status in 2008.

The race director's gig won't be his first as he is also boss of Revolve24, a 24-hour endurance cycling challenge held at The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend.

O'Grady raced at every Tour Down Under except for two events before retiring in 2013.

O'Grady won gold at the 2004 Athens Games, raced in six Olympic Games, competed at 17 Tour de France stage races and was the first Australian to win Paris-Roubaix in 2007.

He won four Tour de France stages also wearing the coveted yellow jersey for a total of nine days plus winning the TDU twice (1999 and 2001).

