Meteor Rites' Tori Van Vegchel controls the ball under pressure from Holly Richards. Gladstone Division 1 Women's grand final - Meteor Rites v BITS Sharks
Soccer

Officials add Gladstone touch to big soccer day

NICK KOSSATCH
by
27th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
SOCCER: It's not just the Gladstone players who will get all of the attention because there will be a few who will be just as important.

Tori Van Vegchel will be middle referee for the CQ Spirit and Central women's game at 1pm today at Marley Brown Oval.

Connor Edgerton, U15 at the QLD quad series boys trials.
The other officials in the same game are Lily Storch and Liliahn Adnum as assistant referees.

Gladstone's Rebecca Durcau will be the central referee in the main match between Gladstone Team Select and Brisbane Roar.

Geoff Boyd and Connor Edgerton will be the assistant referees during the main game.

Keep a look-out on The Observer website later today for a half-time update and full-time match wrap along with pic galleries and social photos.

DETAILS

EFTPOS ONLY

WHERE: Marley Brown

GENERAL ADMISSION $10

GRANDSTAND ADMISSION $15

GATES OPEN: 12.30pm

CQ SPIRIT V CENTRAL GAME: 1.30pm

GLADSTONE SELECT TEAM V BRISBANE ROAR: 3pm

FREE SHUTTLE BUS

There will be free shuttle buses running to and from today's Brisbane Roar pre-season exhibition match.

Buses run from 12.30-2.30pm, departing every 15 minutes from five stops across Gladstone.

Return buses from Marley Brown Oval begin at 5pm.

Buses will stop at GECC, Oaka Lane; Blain Drive Soccer Fields; Chanel College, Dawson Highway; Marley Brown Oval, Harvey Rd; Kin Kora Primary, Sun Valley Rd; and Tondoon Gardens Park and Ride.

