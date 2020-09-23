Menu
Ends of a group of blue fiber optic cables
OFFICIAL: NBN to roll out in Gladstone

Jacobbe McBride
24th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
BUSINESSES in Gladstone will be able to order high-speed fibre broadband as NBN Co rolls out new Business Fibre Zones, helping to boost economic growth and productivity.

NBN Co’s Business Fibre Initiative is part of a $700 million package to transform the accessibility and affordability of business-grade fibre.

In Flynn there will be a Business Fibre Zone’s in Gladstone and Bundaberg with specific location details are available at the NBN’s website.

Under the new initiative announced by the Federal Government this week, businesses in that Business Fibre Zone will be able to request a fibre upgrade through their retailer at no upfront cost.

Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd welcomed the news.

“The launch of the Business Fibre Initiative will support business critical applications including cloud storage and online collaboration helping our local businesses stay competitive in the digital age,” Mr O’Dowd said.

Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said the Government was backing this significant investment into Australia’s small and medium businesses, which will be critical to our economic recovery from COVID-19.

“During this global health crisis the NBN has proven itself to be a vital national asset. It has supported Australian businesses as they have innovated and adapted to digital operating models to overcome the challenges of the pandemic,” Mr Fletcher said.

“The Morrison Government understands the importance of continued investment into Australian businesses and digital connectivity. That’s why we are making affordable ultra-fast broadband available to more businesses Australia wide.”

More information about the Business Fibre Initiative is available HERE.

