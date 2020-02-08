Official fire season may be over, but the threat remains

The Lowmead fire late last year destroyed several homes and many sheds and other structures.

WHILE the official bushfire season has ended, Gladstone residents have been warned the threat remains and they should keep vigilant in their approach to fire prevention.

January 31 marked the official end of the 2019 fire season, a season when 6.6 million hectares of land burned, 3000 bushfires started and 35,000 Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel worked to save property, life and land.

But QFES area director for Gladstone Craig Magick said the season was "no way over at the moment" for Central Queensland.

Fires at Mt Maria, Colosseum and Lowmead had been "significant" and the focus for the area now was on the potential impact of wet weather.

"We've seen the wet weather impacting out west, which is great in those drought-affected areas, but the rainfall has been very patchy and we are still tinder dry in some areas.

"People should stay vigilant and make sure they have their preparations in place right though the summer months in case a fire does occur.

"We have been told over the last four weeks that we're getting significant rain, which we haven't seen to date."

The fire season had been similar to last year's, with the Deepwater fire also "displaying significant behaviour, as did the fire this year", Mr Magick said.

"Fire seasons are getting longer and, from our perspective, our staff and volunteers are fighting fires right throughout the new year.

"And we're not receiving the rainfall we traditionally did over Christmas time."

The fire at Colosseum late last year was one of the more severe bushfires in the area recently.

Mr Magick said it was crucial conditions were monitored, although some restrictions on fire permits had been relaxed.

"I think people are coping quite well and our region is quite resilient," he said.

"People are seeing what's happening down south and the devastating fires there, and they're thinking that their southern counterparts are worse off."

Mr Magick said the region had been providing firefighters to supplement teams in other states, with four firefighters travelling this week to the Bega Valley in NSW, and two 'strike teams' headed for the ACT.

"It never cases to amaze me the passion our rural firefighters have for their region, and they really do go the extra mile.

"I am humbled by the amount of extra effort they put in."

Judy Ferrari, first officer with Wartburg Rural Fire Brigade, said their area had been very quiet, however, they had attended nearby fires at Mt Maria and the Colosseum fire which lasted for a couple of weeks.

"So as a brigade we've been flat out," she said.

She said there were nine brigades active in the area to help any other region in need.

She said the Wartburg brigade had nearly 40 members, including support members and firefighters, but "we can always use more people".

"We were doing long back-to-back shifts, so over the season it definitely took its toll.

"Most of the shifts were 12 hours - lots of patrolling also needs to be done to make sure there's nothing smouldering away and ensure it is safe before we leave."

Ms Ferrari said the "cool burns" for hazard reduction would begin towards the end of March or early April.

"So it doesn't stop. And people themselves can remove debris, they can make sure their firebreaks are maintained and signed and that emergency services vehicles can have access to get through their gates and driveways."

She said people needed to be vigilant during February, especially when carrying out "smaller burns".

"A lot of the fire wardens are only giving permits for smaller burns until we get more rain and the conditions get cooler.

"People need to be vigilant and careful during February as a lot of people still do little burns, and little burns can get away and turn into big burns."

Rain in the region had been "patchy", leaving some areas without much rain at all.