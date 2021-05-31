Official: Blues’ big playmaker call, injury rules out star

Penrith forward Liam Martin was a dramatic and late call-up into the NSW side to join Panthers teammates Jarome Luai and Brian To'o as State of Origin debutants.

In a desperate bid to steal back State of Origin supremacy from Queensland, NSW coach Brad Fittler chose a whopping six players from his former club, the unbeaten Panthers.

With Newcastle's Tyson Frizell a late withdrawal through injury, Fittler sprung a genuine selection shock by elevating Temora-born Martin into his side for State of Origin I on June 9.

The late drama surrounding Frizell delayed the NSW team announcement by more than an hour. Earlier on Sunday, Panthers young guns Luai and To'o were named as starting players.

Panthers stars Martin, To'o, Luai, Isaah Yeo, Nathan Cleary and 18th man Api Koroisau were all in camp on Sunday night at the team's accommodation, the Crowne Plaza, Coogee.

Penrith forward Kurt Capewell is expected to be named in the Queensland side at an 11am announcement on Monday. The seven-man Origin selection is reward for Penrith's stunning 12-game unbeaten start to 2021.

Martin, cousin of former NSW star and current Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett, will start off the bench alongside Jack Wighton, Junior Paulo and Payne Haas.

Frizell was cruelly ruled out with an ankle injury sustained late in Sunday's match against Manly. St George Illawarra second-rower Tariq Sims will now start for NSW.

To'o and Luai are set to light up Origin. The pair grew up in Mt Druitt and even played for the same junior club, St Mary's Saints.

"They are both from the Mt Druitt area - they are proud of where they come from," said Panthers recruitment manager, Jim Jones. "Both are local heroes around that area."

The NSW side will be heavily influenced by 'westies' with To'o and Luai being joined by James Tedesco (Menangle), Josh Addo-Carr (Blacktown), Junior Paulo (Cabramatta) and Koroisau (Berala).

Fittler is from Auburn with chief adviser Greg Alexander born and bred in Penrith. The Blues could be known as New South Westies.

Jarome Luai will start at five-eighth for the Blues.

Speaking before Martin was named, Panthers group CEO, Brian Fletcher said: "Brian To'o and Jarome Luai haven't come from rich families.

"They have done everything hard from day one to get to where they are. They are proud Mt Druitt boys, they're prouder than proud. You wouldn't move them out of there, no. It just shows where you can get to in life without sitting on a computer.

"They were out back kicking a football every day of the week, getting fresh air, rather than being inside all the time. This is a reward for hard work, for their parents taking them to training for all those years. They would be stoked. They are outstanding kids."

Yeo and South Sydney's Cameron Murray were selected after avoiding possible suspensions for weekend indiscretions.

In other key team news:

* South Sydney's Damien Cook was retained as starting hooker ahead of Koroisau, who will, as 18th man, now miss Penrith's match against Wests Tigers this Friday night even though he's unlikely to play for NSW.

* Latrell Mitchell will return to State of Origin after a two-year absence although Rabbitohs teammate Cody Walker was overlooked. Campbell Graham was named 19th man.

* To'o edged out Parramatta's Blake Ferguson and incumbent winger, Daniel Tupou.

* Fullback James Tedesco was named skipper, Cleary the vice-captain.

"We've got a good mix of players from in-form teams and players who have worn the NSW Blues jumper with distinction in the past and never let their state down," said NSW coach Brad Fittler.

"I'm looking forward to working with all the players in camp and I'm confident our preparation will stand us in good stead to try and win back the Origin Shield."

Fittler revealed the joy he experienced at telling Luai and To'o they would be making their debuts for NSW.

"The one thing I did this morning was having the luxury of calling a couple of people who haven't played before," Fittler said.

"Not just as a coach, but as a person, to tell someone the news that they're getting their first crack at State of Origin was a real highlight. It's worth coaching just to be able to tell someone they're getting their first shot. It was a real pleasure."

Tedesco, NSW's skipper and fullback, sustained a hip injury on Saturday against Canberra but will be fit to play Origin I, as will injured Broncos prop Payne Haas, who damaged his knee against Melbourne on Thursday.

Players will front the media on Monday morning.

NSW BLUES TEAM

1. James Tedesco 2. Brian To'o 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Tom Trbojevic 5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Damien Cook 10. Jake Trbojevic 11. Cameron Murray 12. Tariq Sims 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Jack Wighton 15. Junior Paulo 16. Payne Haas 17. Liam Martin - 18. Api Koroisau 19. Campbell Graham

