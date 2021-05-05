Officeworks halts popular Apple product

Safety concerns for children have prompted Officeworks to suspend the sale of a wildly popular new Apple product just weeks after it was released.

Safety concerns for children have prompted Officeworks to suspend the sale of a wildly popular new Apple product just weeks after it was released.

Officeworks has paused the sale of Apple's new AirTags just two weeks after they were released due to concerns children could easily remove the button cell battery.

In late April, Apple unveiled its own version of Tile technology, a device that uses Bluetooth to track personal belongings to your smartphone.

However, reports surfaced online of customers being told at Officeworks stores that the AirTag was temporarily unavailable, while the company also removed the product from its website.

"Eventually someone came downstairs from the office and explained that the AirTags have been recalled due to safety concerns of how easily the button-cell battery can be removed by a child," a user posted on Reddit.

Officeworks confirmed the product suspension.

"The Apple AirTag range will temporarily be unavailable from purchase from Officeworks," a spokesman told NCA NewsWire in a statement.

"The product will not be stocked by Officeworks until further guidance is provided from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. Officeworks continues to work with Apple to address any safety concerns."

AirTags act like a key finder, helping find keys and other products. Picture: Supplied

Australia's Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) urged all commercial retailers to suspend and report product they thought could have dangerous button cell battery components.

"The ACCC is aware of reports raising concerns about the accessibility of button batteries in the Apple AirTag product," an ACCC statement read.

"If a supplier finds a product they supply is unsafe, the ACCC expects the supplier to conduct a voluntary recall to advise consumers of the risk, address the safety issue, or remove the product from the market.

"If a supplier becomes aware of a serious injury, illness or death caused by a product they supply, the supplier must make a mandatory injury report through the Product Safety Australia website."

AirTags are sleek and come in a leather casing, costing $45 each or four for $149.

They can be attached to keys, backpacks, luggage and other objects as you would a Tile.

The product uses an iPhone's camera, accelerometer and gyroscope, along with visual and haptic feedback, to help locate the device.

They can be monitored in the Find My app.

AirTags were released by Apple just two weeks ago. Picture: Supplied

In December 2020, the Federal Government announced new mandatory safety and information standards for button batteries and products that contain them.

There are requirements for secure battery compartments, child resistant packaging and warnings and information.

The standards include an 18-month transition period and will come into force on 22 July 2022, but are not mandatory now.

However the ACCC has urged manufacturers to comply with the standards before the deadline.

Originally published as Officeworks halts popular Apple product