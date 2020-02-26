Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Officer sprayed with liquid during prisoner exchange

by Chris Clarke
26th Feb 2020 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISON officer was sprayed with an unknown liquid when a contraband balloon burst onto him.

A prisoner was passing the balloon - which was filled with a liquid - to another prisoner at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre on Tuesday.

A prison officer requested that the inmate responsible present himself to officers for inspection. 

But instead, the inmate burst the balloon and the liquid made contact with an officer on the right arm.

The prisoner was escorted to the detention unit and the matter was referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

The affected officer underwent a general welfare check as a result.

"The officer was issued with a clean uniform shirt and instructed to attend the medical centre for disinfection and further assessment," Queensland Corrective Services said in a statement.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges."

More Stories

Show More
correctional facility crime prison prison officer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Forensic probe into claims Qld coal samples forged

        premium_icon Forensic probe into claims Qld coal samples forged

        Business A FORENSIC investigation is under way into allegations an analysis of coal samples was amended to make the product look better quality than it was.

        ‘Bloody oath’: Inland rail to Gladstone still in the mix

        premium_icon ‘Bloody oath’: Inland rail to Gladstone still in the mix

        News Project to Port of Gladstone a strategic priority for council.

        ‘It’s a concern’: Staff churn blamed for stalled projects

        premium_icon ‘It’s a concern’: Staff churn blamed for stalled projects

        Council News Only 83% of operation works are on track to be complete by June 30.

        Gladstone Power coaches quit amid committee restructure

        premium_icon Gladstone Power coaches quit amid committee restructure

        Basketball Men's and women's head coaches have stood down.