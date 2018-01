The top floor of the Agnes Water Surf Club is available for rent.

ARGUABLY the best office view at Agnes Water, the top floor of the Surf Life Saving Club is still on the rental market.

After clearing its debt the Agnes Water Surf Life Saving Club announced it was in a position to lease the top floor late last year as an office space.

Cam Realty principal Cam Rodgers said while there was interest in the property, a deal has not been signed.