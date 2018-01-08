Office error sees Labor jump the gun in Flynn

IN THE RUNNING: Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten with Zac Beers at the Emerald Saleyards.

AUSTRALIAN Workers' Union organiser Zac Beers appeared to have been briefly anointed as Labor's pick for Flynn at the next election last month - if you weren't paying too much attention.

A media release sent to The Observer from the office of Shadow Employment and Workplace Relations Minister Brendan O'Connor had two headings at the top: one of The Hon Brendan O'Connor and the other of Zac Beers, who was listed as "Labor candidate for Flynn".

Mr Beers, who contested the 2016 election for the ALP, laughed off the mistake yesterday and dismissed the idea that anything could be read into the heading.

"It's just an error from the Shadow Minister's office," he told The Observer.

"They approached me for a local media contact."

Labor's preselection process for Flynn was launched early last month, with potential candidates asked to lodge their expressions of interests with the party by January 19 (for a $350 fee).

Mr Beers submitted his expression of interest soon afterwards, and throughout last year made no bones about his intention to run again after he came within 2000 votes of unseating the LNP's Ken O'Dowd in 2016.

His expression of interest was witnessed by deputy mayor Chris Trevor, who, along with mayor Matt Burnett, has ruled out taking a run for the seat himself.

Yesterday Mr Beers said he was not aware of anyone else in Flynn having filed similar paperwork yet, but he was not privy to the information if someone had.

With Mr O'Dowd playing his cards close to his chest, Labor's eventual nominee could face an entirely new opponent.

Mr O'Connor's office was contacted for comment.