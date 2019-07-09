Office change for familiar faces in Gladstone real estate

JOINING TEAM: Ray White Gladstone director Andrew Allen with long-term Gladstone residents Linda and Graham Bailey who have joined the Ray White team.

JOINING TEAM: Ray White Gladstone director Andrew Allen with long-term Gladstone residents Linda and Graham Bailey who have joined the Ray White team. Liana Walker

REAL Estate agents who sell together stay together and Linda and Graham Bailey have the experience to prove it.

The two familiar Gladstone faces have joined the team at Ray White Gladstone as property sales specialist.

Mrs Bailey said she was looking for the opportunities available working for the agency.

"We're hoping to move forward in a positive direction," Mrs Bailey said.

"We're passionate about matching people with homes, whether they're selling and moving out, whatever their needs are we just love to look after people."

With Mrs Bailey's 13 years of experience, it's a move welcomed by Ray White Gladstone director Andrew Allen.

"As long term locals they the area very well and want to get people into new houses," Mr Allen said.

"What Linda's experience brings is confidence, (she's) seen all markets, bad markets, good markets, stable markets. It's experience in selling property in any market conditions."

She's been working with her husband as a selling couple for the past six months who says they bounce well off each other.

"We stir a little bit, we quite often make people laugh in the office," Mrs Bailey said.

To celebrate the move the couple are offering free property appraisals.

"We just want people to feel comfortable with what we can offer and give them more knowledge with what's happening in the market," Mrs Bailey said.

"Let them know what their property is worth and let them make the decision whether they're ready to sell now or hold off."