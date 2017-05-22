Offers made for Gladstone's failed $90 million estate

The balance of Brookview Estate at Glen Eden is for sale, after the developers behind the project went bust.

THE price an unfinished Gladstone housing estate sells for is being considered by the receivers of the collapsed Latitude Development Group.

Last month the balance of Brookview Estate was placed on the market after its developer Latitude Development Group was placed in the hands of receivers.

Ray White special project agent Tony Williams said "a range of offers” had been made to receivers McGrathNicol for the estate following an expressions of interest campaign.

The buyer would receive 23 residential lots, and the additional 123 approved residential lots which are in the second stage of the development.

"They are currently assessing the offers made,” the Brisbane-based agent said.

"There was good interest in the development.”

Construction on the estimated $90 million estate in Glen Eden started in 2013, and first residents began moving in by 2014.

Acres of undeveloped land and vacant blocks now litter the estate.

The Gold Coast-based Latitude Development Group also owned Whitsundays Resort, Peppers Airlie Beach and Peppers Coral Coast.