'FANCIFUL' and 'offensive' were two words a magistrate used to describe a Gladstone man's explanation for his alleged breach of a domestic violence order.
'Offensive': Magistrate slams man for alleged DV breach

Sarah Barnham
by
3rd May 2019 5:00 AM

"FANCIFUL” and "offensive” were two words a magistrate used to describe a Gladstone man's explanation for his alleged breach of a domestic violence order.

The man, who cannot be named, applied for bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday after he was arrested on April 28.

It is alleged the man breached conditions of a domestic violence order that banned him from being within a certain distance of the aggrieved, in an "aggressive” confrontation with police.

The court was told police were called to a shopping centre at Gladstone and were speaking with the aggrieved in relation to a disturbance.

The court was told body-worn camera footage showed the man approaching police and the aggrieved in an "aggressive” manner, shouting "get your a-- back here”.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client told him it was unfortunate the aggrieved just happened to be there but his anger was directed at a third party.

"He was just walking to a friend's house to catch up, and while he was walking it just so happened someone made a comment towards him.

"Apparently, that is what happened.”

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said the explanation was "fanciful” and "offensive”.

"Offensive in the way the applicant believes the court would accept such an explanation,” Mr Kinsella said.

Prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court the man's offending occurred just four days after his parole order ended.

"This incident occurred while police were in attendance,” Mr Boyd said.

"In the officer's affidavit, it states he was actually approaching them (the police) as he was yelling out.

"In the past nine months there have been seven breaches of that order against the aggrieved. He is not likely to comply with his conditions of bail, we oppose it.”

Mr Kinsella found the man to be at risk of re-offending and endangering the aggrieved if released. Bail was refused and the matters were adjourned.

Gladstone Observer

