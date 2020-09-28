Offender’s youth keeps her out of prison

A YOUNG Gladstone mum’s age was what kept her from being sentenced to actual time in prison in Gladstone Magistrate’s court on Friday.

Tayla Leigh Moucheron Franicevic, 24, pleaded guilty to disqualified driving, possessing utensils and failing to appear.

Franicevic was pulled over on the Bruce Highway at Mount Larcom on December 16 at 4pm – a month after she had been disqualified from driving.

When questioned she said she was just helping out a friend.

On February 12 during a search at a Clinton address Franicevic declared she had a glass pipe in her bedroom, which was found with black charring and white residue.

The court was told Franicevic had 22 speeding offences on her history.

Tayla Leigh Moucheron Franicevic.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield tendered a pathology report to the court which indicated as of September 21 Franicevic was completely drug free.

Ms Ditchfield told the court her client had undertaken her own rehabilitation and was proud of herself for having a clean drug test.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said Franicevic was “not out of the woods yet”.

“She's’ still quite young,” Mr Manthey said.

“That’s why she’s not doing any time today.”

Franicevic was sentenced to three months imprisonment with immediate parole release.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Read more disqualified drivers:

Disqualified driver wanted to take son’s lunch to school

Disappearing disqualified driver has his day in court

Disqualified driver drank, used drugs, crashed into boat