A Gladstone man appeared in the local Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with contravening a domestic violence order. GENERIC PIC.
Crime

Offender’s text messages get him in strife

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
17th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
A Gladstone man who breached the conditions of a domestic violence order appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The man, 33, who can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of the case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

A condition of the domestic violence order stated the defendant was not to contact the aggrieved either directly or indirectly including by telephone, text and internet.

On November 5, the defendant sent the aggrieved a number of text messages in contravention of the conditions.

Mr Spargo said there appeared to be no ill intent from the defendant towards the aggrieved, however, the messages were not in relation to the couple’s children.

Police interviewed the defendant in relation to the matter and he stated he was aware he was breaching his order and made frank admissions.

He told police that was his way of communicating with the aggrieved and he was trying to build rapport.

He offered no lawful excuse or emergent reason for breaching this order.

Mr Manthey placed the man on a 12-month good behaviour bond with a $600 recognisance.

