Offender’s strange question to magistrate

A Gladstone man has asked an odd question after he was sentenced for public nuisance.

A Gladstone man who caused a public nuisance outside a pub said he was “disgraced” by his behaviour.

Jason Clive Schrader pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to public nuisance and obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court on October 2, just before midnight, police spoke to Schrader outside the Queens Hotel.

He became aggressive and said “cops are c---s” and “it’s f---ing b-------.”

He was warned he was committing public nuisance and Schrader continued to swear.

He was walked to the front of a police car and resisted arrest by pulling his arm away.

Schrader attempted to grab an officer’s taser and ammunition.

Self-represented in court, Schrader said he was “disgraced” by his behaviour and told the court he had schizophrenia.

He said he was struggling to find help around the area and explained he had family dramas.

“I want some assistance to get right out of alcohol,” he said.

“I’m a really smart man, I’ve got aboriginal heritage.”

Schrader was placed on a $600 good behaviour bond for six months.

Before leaving he asked Magistrate Bevan Manthey one last question:

“Do you think dirty seafood makes parvo – do you think they should be saving it and stockpiling it off water off Gladstone and feeding it out to the reefs?” he asked.

Mr Manthey responded: “I wouldn’t have a clue.”