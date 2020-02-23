Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Offenders caught stealing from JM Kelly building

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
22nd Feb 2020 2:25 PM | Updated: 23rd Feb 2020 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people are in custody after they fled the scene of a theft at the abandoned JM Kelly's Park Avenue site in North Rockhampton.

Police will allege a 28 year-old male and 42 year-old male, both from Mount Morgan, entered the property around 9am on Saturday morning.

It is believed the pair cut some copper piping from the building and removed further unknown items from a pallet.

They then fled the scene and were later captured by police.

They are both expected to face court next month.

The building has been somewhat abandoned since it was announced in October 2018 the JM Kelly group was going into voluntary admission, putting at least 230 jobs into limbo.

Assets and equipment at the site were sold off in a liquidation auction in February 2019.

copper theft copper wire editors picks jm kelly collapse jm kelly liquidation thefts
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Footy season kicks off at Calliope

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Footy season kicks off at Calliope

        News Families cheered as junior Calliope Roosters went head-to-head against BITS Seagulls. Were you spotted?

        LNG electrification receives surprising $1.5M boost

        premium_icon LNG electrification receives surprising $1.5M boost

        Politics There has been no advice as to exactly what the funds are for.

        Jail for man who smashed into unmarked police car

        premium_icon Jail for man who smashed into unmarked police car

        Crime Cameron Rhodes pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle.

        Three injured after three-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Three injured after three-vehicle crash

        News Emergency services were called to the busy Gladstone road about 10.30am.