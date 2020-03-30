Menu
Gladstone Courthouse.
Crime

Offender tried to enter into crashed car

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
A 32-YEAR-OLD was on a suspended sentence when he tried to enter a crashed car, a court was told.

Paul Michael Simpson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to unlawful use of motor vehicle, possess utensils and receive tainted property.

The court was told Simpson was spotted by police when they arrived at the crash scene.

Prior to this Simpson received a watch believed to be stolen, and at another time, he was found with a bong.

He was sentenced to six months jail suspended after six months, with 50 days already served.

Gladstone Observer

