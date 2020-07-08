Menu
TOO OLD: A Gladstone man was caught in possession of meth and ecstasy a court was told.
Crime

Offender ‘too old’ for his drug charges

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
A Gladstone man has been told he’s “too old” for his drug offences to be considered youthful activities in court.

James Karl Ronald Blumanis, 42, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told on April 11 Blumanis was intercepted in New Auckland at 12.40am where he was found in possession of 0.1g of meth and two ecstasy tablets.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said Blumanis bought the drugs because he had just split from his relationship of 10 years and wanted to “have some fun” but he did not take them.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Leanne O’Shea told Blumanis the drugs were not going to improve his life in any way.

“You’re just getting a bit old for this for me to consider this youthful activities,” Ms O’Shea said.

Blumanis was convicted and fined $600, convictions were recorded.

Gladstone Observer

