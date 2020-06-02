Offender praised for getting face tattoos removed

A prisoner has been praised for his good handwriting in a letter tendered to a magistrate.

A PRISONER with "good handwriting" hopes to get his face tattoos removed and work on his music hobby upon release, a court has heard.

Beau Graham Granzien, appearing by video link, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, possess utensils, possess anything for use in the commission of a crime and two counts of possess dangerous drugs.

The court heard that at the time of offending, Granzien, 27, was on parole for drug supply charges dealt with in the Gladstone District Court.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield handed magistrate Bevan Manthey a handwritten letter from Granzien, who was complimented on his handwriting.

"That's a pretty good letter actually," Mr Manthey said.

Ms Ditchfield said meth use had been a major issue throughout his life and had contributed to the majority of his significant offending, but since his last imprisonment he had stopped using it.

She said the meth Granzien was found with on this occasion was a "minuscule" amount.

In place of meth Granzien turned to drinking, finding "one wasn't enough and neither was 10".

Ms Ditchfield told the court that as Granzien wasn't a drinker he blacked out and can only recall being with friends and "feeling 10 foot tall and bulletproof".

She said he had been doing better since his last imprisonment, reflected in references written by his friends, and he didn't intend to let this derail him.

She said Granzien was musically talented and was a hobby he made some money off.

Mr Manthey asked Granzien if he regretted the tattoos that covered most of his face.

"It's something I regret every day," Granzien said.

"Because they're jail tattoos and it's homemade ink it takes seven more times (to remove them) than it would for a normal one."

Mr Manthey praised him on taking a "big step" by getting them removed.

Granzien was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment, eligible for parole on August 28.

"Best of luck mate," Mr Manthey said.

"I hope you become a contributing member of the community and stop bloody offending."