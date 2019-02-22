Offender forbidden from children caught housing teens

AN OFFENDER forbidden from having contact with children returned to prison after his teenage relatives were found living at his home during a routine police check.

Under the Child Protection Act, Anthony Robert Manns, 38, is required to report all conduct other than incidental with children aged 18 and under within 24 hours.

But when police arrived at his Beerwah home on November 28 they found his young relatives, aged 16 and 14, had lived with him for the week with an adult relative as they visited an uncle with terminal cancer.

The Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard Manns had previously breached his reporting conditions and received fines in 2015 and 2016.

He was also sentenced to six months' imprisonment with parole eligibility after three administrative breaches in December 2016.

Defence lawyer Luke Bull argued Manns' latest offence was less serious, which the prosecution and Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist did not accept.

Mr Bull said his client believed he had seven days to report, rather than the required 24 hours, but Mr Stjernqvist said even if it were reported, the children were not allowed to stay there.

Mr Bull said since Manns was sentenced, the reporting window had changed from a seven-day period to within 24 hours, however the court heard Manns had been made aware of these changes in 2017.

"He got six-and-a-half years' imprisonment to do two (years) for the cause of this reporting," Mr Stjernqvist said, before listing his previous breaches.

"He couldn't possibly be ignorant of his obligations.

"He's in a situation if he walked into a house and there's a kid there, he'd have to turn around and walk out."

Police prosecutor Leonie Scott said the maximum five-year prison term for failing to comply with reporting obligations was evidence Parliament considered it a serious offence.

Sergeant Scott submitted Manns receive nine months to serve one third given the strong need for personal and general deterrence.

Mr Stjernqvist said given the circumstances, Manns history and previous sentence of actual imprisonment, he should have "erred on the side of caution" and immediately reported young children were in his home.

He was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment with a parole release date of April 20, after serving two months.

Upon his release, Manns will be on six months' parole.