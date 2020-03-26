Offender celebrates birthday behind bars

The man celebrated his birthday behind bars.

A 29-YEAR-old man with an “appalling” criminal history celebrated his birthday behind bars, a court has heard.

Dylan James Dereck Todd, appearing by video link, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to four counts of stealing, receiving tainted property, evasion, driving uninsured, driving unregistered, disqualified driving and driving with wrong registration.

The court heard the most serious charge occurred on January 1 when Todd failed to stop driving when being pulled over by a police officer.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the father of three had just turned 29 in custody following a sentencing on January 9.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Todd’s 12 pages of criminal history was “appalling and abysmal”.

Todd was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment to run concurrently with his previous sentencing of 18 months imposed on January 9.

He will be eligible for parole on May 2.

He was disqualified from driving for four years.