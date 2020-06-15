Offence on probation puts woman behind bars

A woman will spend a month behind bars due to offending while on probation. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

A 43-YEAR-OLD woman with a nine-page criminal history will spend the next month behind bars due to being on probation at the time of offending.

Denia Van Nimwegan pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to five counts of stealing and possess property suspected of being stolen.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the offending occurred after Van Nimwegan’s mother had passed away. He said her previous offending, including previous stealing charges, had been triggered by drugs.

Due to being on probation, Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he wanted Van Nimwegan serving actual time.

She was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, eligible for parole after one month.

Restitution was not sought.