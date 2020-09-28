‘Off with the fairies’: Man couldn’t remember his sentence

A DISQUALIFIED driver was “off with the fairies” when he received his inital sentence in Victoria.

Zack Young, 26, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Wednesday to disqualified driving.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court Young was pulled over for a random breath test on May 8, at 8pm.

He produced a Victorian driver’s licence which police checks showed was cancelled and Young had been disqualified for four years.

Young told police he was “not surprised” it was cancelled and said he’d had traffic matters in Victoria.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had previously been sentenced for a number of charges over a short period of time while he was heavily addicted to drugs and “on a road to nowhere”.

She told the court Young had very little memory of what happened when he was sentenced, but did recall going to court.

“He was entirely off with the fairies,” Ms Ditchfield said.

She said he moved to Queensland to get a fresh start and now had a job and a child on the way.

She said Young had also been clean for the last six months.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said Young’s offence was serious.

“Disqualified drivers pose a significant risk on the road to other road users,” Mr Manthey said.

He sentenced Young to three months’ imprisonment, immediately suspended for two years.

He was disqualified from driving for two years.

