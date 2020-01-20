Off with the fairies: Lifesaver’s warning to thrillseekers

PRECIOUS lifesaving resources are dragged away from popular beaches to rescue thrillseekers risking their lives in dangerous conditions, a lifesaver says.

Noosa Surf Lifesaving Club captain Roger Aspinall said the growing number of rescues at unpatrolled areas, including a serious incident at Fairy Pools on Saturday, was due to people not understanding the risks.

Lifesavers were initially tasked after three people were washed into rocks by a rogue wave at the popular swimming hole on the weekend.

A man in his 20s suffered head and suspected spinal injuries while another man was treated for knee injuries.

Both were flown from the scene, but Mr Aspinall said it could have been worse.

Fairy Pools Rescue: RACQ LifeFlight rescued two people from Noosa's famous Fairy Pools on Saturday.

In his time as a jet ski wave runner operator, Mr Aspinall said he noticed a huge spike in visitors at the secluded spot.

"It's quite dangerous, especially in bad conditions," he said.

"In big surf the waves crash on these rocks and spill quite violently into the pools … if someone's in there it's going to knock them around or wash them off the rocks."

Mr Aspinall said there had even been times when swimmers were sucked out into the open ocean and only picked up by chance.

Noosa Main Beach is left under-resourced when lifesavers have to rescue people in the national park.

On Saturday, a majority of the club's resources were spent in the national park involved in the rescue and did not return until the evening.

"They had a huge weekend too … there was several rescues, two lost children and injuries. They didn't need that," he said.