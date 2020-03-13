OFF THE HOOK: Fishing event’s back-up plan

AS CASES of corona virus continue to rise across the country, organisers of the Boyne Tannum HookUp are making plans for what happens if the event needs to be cancelled.

The latest advice from Tourism Events Queensland is there is no need to cancel any mass events or gatherings such as the HookUp and anyone feeling unwell should not attend.

As listed in the registration terms and conditions, if the event is cancelled because of unforeseeable circumstances, refunds won’t be given.

However president Jennifer McGuire said if this was the case the prizes would still be drawn.

“We will still have the adjudicator present, we’ll run the randomised software or we’ll draw the tickets out of the barrel,” Mrs McGuire said.

“We would just do that remotely in isolation.”

This year is the family fishing event’s 25th and the top prize up for grabs is a Seajay 630 Vision with 150hp Yamaha worth $85,000.

Mrs McGuire said there was a possibility they could keep the fishing going: “We might be able to do a work­around there so that all fish are measured on a brag mat.”

She said as the event is internationally listed, the Department of Home Affairs has advised that anyone wanting to travel from countries that have travel bans would have their visas declined.

The Boyne Tannum HookUp runs from Friday May 1–Sunday May 3.

Find out more or register at boynetannumhookup.com.au