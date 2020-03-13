Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Boyne Tannum HookUp committee president Jenny McGuire and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.
Boyne Tannum HookUp committee president Jenny McGuire and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.
News

OFF THE HOOK: Fishing event’s back-up plan

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS CASES of corona virus continue to rise across the country, organisers of the Boyne Tannum HookUp are making plans for what happens if the event needs to be cancelled.

The latest advice from Tourism Events Queensland is there is no need to cancel any mass events or gatherings such as the HookUp and anyone feeling unwell should not attend.

As listed in the registration terms and conditions, if the event is cancelled because of unforeseeable circumstances, refunds won’t be given.

However president Jennifer McGuire said if this was the case the prizes would still be drawn.

“We will still have the adjudicator present, we’ll run the randomised software or we’ll draw the tickets out of the barrel,” Mrs McGuire said.

“We would just do that remotely in isolation.”

This year is the family fishing event’s 25th and the top prize up for grabs is a Seajay 630 Vision with 150hp Yamaha worth $85,000.

Mrs McGuire said there was a possibility they could keep the fishing going: “We might be able to do a work­around there so that all fish are measured on a brag mat.”

She said as the event is internationally listed, the Department of Home Affairs has advised that anyone wanting to travel from countries that have travel bans would have their visas declined.

The Boyne Tannum HookUp runs from Friday May 1–Sunday May 3.

Find out more or register at boynetannumhookup.com.au

boyne tannum hookup boyne tannum hookup 2020 hookup
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Where Gladstone’s crims are hitting

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where Gladstone’s crims are hitting

        News Police have responded to more than 2800 offences in the past six months, new data on theft and drug crimes has revealed.

        • 13th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Drug driver was visiting his kids

        premium_icon Drug driver was visiting his kids

        Crime The 50-year-old admitted to police he had smoked marijuana.

        • 13th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Qld’s dirtiest beach bounces back

        premium_icon Qld’s dirtiest beach bounces back

        News Only one microplastic was found during the clean up in Gladstone.

        Calls to spend stimulus cash in Gladstone

        premium_icon Calls to spend stimulus cash in Gladstone

        News Chamber wants to see one-off cash payments benefit business.