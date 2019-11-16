Menu
A property on Quoin Island is on sale for $350,000
Off-grid island paradise hits the market

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
IF YOU’VE ever dreamt of island living, now’s your chance.

Number 35 Quoin Island St, Gladstone Harbour, is on the market for $350,000.

Owner Mick Draper said it was a reluctant sale.

He said the Quoin Island property would be perfect for people who loved privacy and nature.

“It’s very peaceful,” Mr Draper said.

“And the winter over there is just glorious.”

Fishing was one of Mr Draper’s favourite pastimes on the island.

He said he would catch flounder, whiting, flathead and even barramundi “if you’re lucky”.

The three-bedroom house is totally off-grid.

It was awarded 8.5 environmental stars and is self-sufficient for power, water and sewerage.

The house has views to Facing Island, Gatcombe Heads and the shipping channels.

For more information, visit the property’s listing on realestate.com.au

fishing gladstone real estate quoin island
