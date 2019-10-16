Off-field growth is key: new president says

RUGBY UNION: New Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club president Seamus O'Connor said he's excited but admitted he has big shoes to fill.

"(Previous president) Amanda Ball has done a great job with the club over the year especially with the juniors in which we currently have, for the first time in a while, juniors playing from pathways (under-6) all the way through to U14, which is absolutely excellent to see and a really good sign for the future of the club," O'Connor said.

At the forefront in O'Connor's mind is to establish club stakeholders.

Seamus O'Connor in action for the Brahmans

"At the moment I am looking to hit the ground running seeking new sponsorship for the club," he said.

"My main vision is to grow our club off the field with the re-introduction of sponsors' day, ladies day and some other home-game events we have in mind along the lines of supporting causes."

O'Connor labelled the 2019 season a success in which the Goats finished third in the Rugby Capricornia competition.

The new president said for that to transcend off the field was the aim.

"I think the Goats showed we can achieve great things on the field this year, so getting the off field to that same level would be excellent," he said.

"We really want to build the supporter base and build a great off-field culture for the club."

O'Connor also works full-time and puts his body on the line during the season for his beloved Goats.

"There's plenty of hours in the day and I believe we have a great committee that will be able to bring a lot to the table for the team so I'm am confident that I'll be able to manage it," he said

O'Connor said he would seek advice from Ball should it be required.

"The way our committee is structured is that Amanda will now move to 'past president' and will be able to provide guidance for myself and the new committee," he said.