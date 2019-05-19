Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FINE: A woman was given a ticket after doing a burnout outside a cop's house.
FINE: A woman was given a ticket after doing a burnout outside a cop's house. Staffan Andersson
Crime

Off-duty cop catches woman doing burnout outside his home

Elyse Wurm
by
18th May 2019 5:22 PM | Updated: 19th May 2019 8:29 AM

KILLARNEY Police Senior Constable Nathan Thomson was hanging out in his backyard when he heard the loud screeching of tyres.

When he rushed out to investigate, despite it being his day off, he discovered a woman had done a burnout right outside his home.

Sen-Constable Thomson said when he reached the front of his house, he noticed the car had pulled up.

"She was lost looking for the Cunningham Highway, she'd stopped on the side of the road and I spoke with her there," he said.

The 40-year-old woman was given a $417 fine for driving a vehicle in a way that makes unnecessary noise or smoke.

She was also given two demerit points and her registration plates were confiscated for 90 days.

More Stories

burnout crime editors picks hoon killarney crime killarney police traffic fine
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    FLYNN VOTES: O'Dowd has strong lead as counting continues

    premium_icon FLYNN VOTES: O'Dowd has strong lead as counting continues

    Politics All the information you need to know for this year's federal election and coverage of the events as they happen

    ELECTION NIGHT IN FLYNN: Live results as they come in

    ELECTION NIGHT IN FLYNN: Live results as they come in

    Politics It's 6pm and the polls have closed in the East Coast

    O'Dowd says it's too early to declare a win

    premium_icon O'Dowd says it's too early to declare a win

    Politics Sky News and ABC say Ken O'Dowd has won the seat for Flynn.

    Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash

    premium_icon Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash

    News Two women were injured in the West Gladstone crash