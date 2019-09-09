Menu
The officer was allegedly caught with a small amount of cocaine. Picture: iStock
Crime

Off-duty cop allegedly busted with cocaine at The Star

by Mark Morri
9th Sep 2019 8:10 AM
A NSW Police sniffer dog caught an off-duty officer allegedly in possession of cocaine at The Star casino on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old senior constable, who works in the Child Abuse Squad, was arrested about 9.30pm after being stopped by one of the dogs and was allegedly in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

The drugs were allegedly detected by a police sniffer dog.

He was suspended from duty immediately and an investigation into his future with the force will be conducted by the professional Standards Unit.

He was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice to appear on drug possession charges.

