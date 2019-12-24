O’Dowd tones down support for nuclear power plant

Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd, said the visas will help businesses in Flynn to fill vacant jobs faster and provide additional incentives for skilled migrants and their families to settle and remain in the region.

Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd, said the visas will help businesses in Flynn to fill vacant jobs faster and provide additional incentives for skilled migrants and their families to settle and remain in the region.

AFTER declaring his electorate would "accept" a nuclear power plant just five months ago, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd has toned down his support for the potential energy source.

Earlier this month a 53-page parliamentary committee report into nuclear power was released with three recommendations, including that Australia should consider lifting the moratorium on nuclear energy, but only for new technologies.

In July Mr O'Dowd was vocal about his support for the inquiry, commenting in parliament that nuclear power was "by far the best and safest" way to make reliable electricity.

"Put it anywhere you like. My area would accept it. Not a problem," he said.

This week when asked about his thoughts on the report, Mr O'Dowd said the government had no plans to lift the long-standing moratorium on nuclear energy.

"We continue to look at all emerging technologies as they evolve over time, including nuclear energy, and examine whether they are right for Australia," he said via a statement.

"Any changes to the moratorium would need bipartisan support and broad community acceptance."

He said the government would thoroughly consider the report's recommendations.

The report, titled Not without your approval: a way forward for nuclear technology in Australia, said the Federal Government should consider nuclear technology in its future energy mix, gain a better understanding of nuclear technology in the Australian context, and consider lifting the nuclear energy ban for new and emerging technologies.

It said no nuclear power plant should be built in Australia without community consent. Minerals Council of Australia chief executive Tania Constable said emerging technologies such as Small Modular Reactors should be considered as replacements for retiring coal baseload plants.

"More broadly, the current bans mean Australia, with the largest deposits of uranium, is missing out on a potential industry which could employ tens of thousands of Australians with high-paying jobs, mostly in regional areas," Ms Constable said.