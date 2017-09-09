O'Dowd to vote with Flynn on same-sex marriage

GONE POSTAL: Ken O'Dowd makes a speech at the Gladstone Australia Day ceremony in January.

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd says he will vote in line with his electorate's wishes should the issue of same-sex marriage come to a free vote in Federal Parliament.

The pledge came after the High Court on Thursday rejected a challenge to the Coalition's postal plebiscite brought on by pro-marriage equality groups.

Should the plebiscite return a national result in favour of allowing same-sex couples to marry, Coalition MPs will be given a free vote on the issue, which is expected to be enough to get a bill legalising same-sex marriage across the line.

But Mr O'Dowd is unlikely to be among those voting to amend the Marriage Act.

Responding to a post on Facebook on Thursday, he said he would vote in line with the postal vote result in his electorate - regardless of his personal views or the national result of the vote.

Mr O'Dowd has previously conducted his own surveys on the issue within Flynn.

Both surveys returned results against legalising same-sex marriage - though the percentage opposed to the move dropped dramatically from 90% in 2011 to 66.4% in 2015.

Speaking from the airport as he returned home from Canberra, Mr O'Dowd said he welcomed the High Court's decision to allow the plebiscite to go ahead.

"This gives everyone in Flynn the opportunity to have their say," he said.

"(Then) we can move ahead and focus our energy on a subject that Australians are not divided on and that is the provision of affordable and reliable energy."