O'Dowd to suss out bank probe

WAITING ON THE DETAILS: Ken O'Dowd at his party at the Turf Club. Election 2016. Saturday 2 July 2016

WAITING ON THE DETAILS: Ken O'Dowd at his party at the Turf Club. Election 2016. Saturday 2 July 2016 Paul Braven GLA030716ELECT

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd is remaining cautious about whether he will back the establishment of a $75-million Royal Commission into the banking sector, announced yesterday by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Mr O'Dowd, who criticised the banks in the lead-up to the last federal election for what he called their "blatant abuse of power”, said he wanted to see the content of the bill before deciding whether to support it.

"The devil's in how (it's) worded,” he said.

"I don't see any point in having a Royal Commission if we know the answer.

"We all know the banks have been naughty - they've over-lent to borrowers - but by the same token, people have accepted that deal.

"There has been over-lending but it takes two to tango.”

Mr O'Dowd cautioned that a Royal Commission would be expensive and potentially harmful to those invested in the sector.

"The longer it goes, the more costly it becomes. It's a feeding frenzy for solicitors on both sides,” he said.

"At the end of the day the people with shares in banks and those who borrow from them will end up paying for it in some shape or form.”

But Mr O'Dowd expressed support for an ongoing oversight body for the banks, similar to the Independent Commission Against Corruption or the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

"I want an ongoing watchdog with sharp teeth to deal with issues into the future,” he said.

"A Royal Commission doesn't have those teeth - (it) can make recommendations.

"I think we need a mediation body there with the power to mediate with banks and customers.”

Mr O'Dowd is expected to raise his concerns during the Nationals' party room meeting on Monday.