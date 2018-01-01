O'Dowd to push forward with support for dole drug testing

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd is still a fan of a government proposal to drug test welfare recipients - though the idea is unlikely to pass through Parliament any time soon.

The Coalition pulled the idea from a range of reforms it attempted to pass in December after it became increasingly clear it did not have the votes it needed from the Senate crossbench.

But Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last week said new legislation would be prepared some time this year, with a view to passing the measure with support from new senators.

The new senators have entered Parliament for a variety of reasons - including replacing those declared ineligible due to the Section 44 citizenship saga.

While making clear he would wait to see the details of any new bill before giving it his full approval, Mr O'Dowd told The Observer he still supported the idea of drug testing people who received Youth Allowance and Newstart payments.

"We must be looking after Australian families and ensuring funds are spent on essential items like food, clothing and shelter, and not on drugs and alcohol," Mr O'Dowd said.

Under the proposal, welfare recipients who tested positive to illicit drugs would have seen a large portion of their payment quarantined only to be used for approved purposes.

The measure attracted strong criticism from medical groups, but proved to be popular in Mr O'Dowd's Flynn electorate.

Trials were initially set to go ahead in January involving 5000 recipients in three locations across the country, but is now uncertain when or if they will begin.

"I am very interested to see the results of these trials," Mr O'Dowd said.

"The reports so far from other trials have been very encouraging.

"I will push for any initiative that is proven to reduce the instances of domestic violence, I will push for any initiative that sees family budgets spent on essentials like clothing and food on the table, I will push for any initiative that helps get people off drugs."

Mr O'Dowd said there were "many items" the government was unable to pass through the Senate last year, but it had still managed to get "many significant pieces of legislation" through the Parliament.