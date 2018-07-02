Menu
IN HIS SIGHTS: Cr Glenn Churchill (at rear) and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd (in foreground) at Gladstone Airport on June 11.
O'Dowd to face pre-selection challenge later this month

Andrew Thorpe
2nd Jul 2018 4:30 AM

COUNCILLOR Glenn Churchill's pre-selection challenge to Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd is entering its final stages, with a vote set to be held among LNP members later this month.

The Observer understands Cr Churchill will be the only other name on the ballot challenging Mr O'Dowd.

The vote is set to take place over three days starting on Friday July 20, with a result expected late on Sunday July 22.

Party members will be able to cast their votes at meetings in five towns across Flynn: Mundubbera, Biloela, Gracemere, Emerald and Gladstone.

Members will be able to attend more than one meeting, but can only cast one vote.

Councillor Glenn Churchill has boosted his public profile in recent months, appearing at a large number of public events and posting prolifically from his official Facebook account.

When approached for comment on the challenge in May, Cr Churchill said he was not able to make any comment on the matter and noted he had not publicly declared he had submitted an expression of interest.

He previously received the National Party nomination for Flynn in 2007, but was defeated by now-deputy mayor Chris Trevor in the general election.

Both Cr Churchill and Mr O'Dowd could not be reached for comment yesterday.

