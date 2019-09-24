O’Dowd to advocate for LGBTIQ Aussies

ADVOCATE: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd will form part of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for LGBTIQ+ Australians.

ADVOCATE: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd will form part of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for LGBTIQ+ Australians.

Ken O’Dowd has vowed to combat discrimination against the LGBTIQ+ community after taking on a new parliamentary role.

The member for Flynn is co-chair of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for LGBTIQ+ Australians.

It is made up of MPs and senators from all side of politics who oppose the social, legal and financial discrimination of people in that community.

“As co-chair, I believe it is important for everybody to have a voice and have that voice be heard,” said Mr O’Dowd.

“There is no need for us to live into a world where people are discriminated against by race, religion or gender identity.

“Joining the committee is my way of showing my support for the LGBTIQ+ community.”

Mr O’Dowd said the group would hear stories directly from those affected which he hoped would lead to greater awareness at the legislative level.

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex and Queer can provide direct feedback on the opinions and concerns of constituents and update politicians.

“We seek to address the divide between policy makers and LGBTIQ+ Australians by giving members the opportunity to hear first-hand about issues in a social setting, leading to stronger awareness and discussion at a legislative level,” he said.

“Our first event for this term was the ‘Respect, Belief, Love’ event in Parliament House last week.

“MPs Senators and staff who attended the event were privileged to hear very personal stories from LGBTIQ+ people of faith.”

Co-chairs are Graham Perrett MP, Warren Entsch MP and Senator Janet Rice.

Kat Donaghey