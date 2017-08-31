O'Dowd sticking by coal-fired power idea

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

HIGH efficiency and low emission coal-fired power station is Ken O'Dowd's solution to high energy prices.

This is despite Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull telling the ABC the Federal Government had "no plans to build a coal-fired power station".

"I'm in negotiations with Malcolm on that," the Member for Flynn said yesterday.

"I believe Malcolm will listen to what I have to say...I think we do need space for how we handle the non-renewable energy.

"I think coal-fired or gas-fired power stations are the only way to go and Gladstone is in a prime position to offer that to the whole state of Queensland."

Mr O'Dowd said there would always be a mix between renewables and other types of energy.

"Coal is by far the cheapest form of energy we can have, and of course we all know that Queensland needs cheap energy and cheap water for encouraging new industries to central Queensland," he said.

Mr O'Dowd was critical of the State Government and Federal Opposition, saying they had to wear some of the blame for the job losses at Boyne Smelter Limited earlier this year after some cells were shut down and production cut due to soaring power costs.

Asked if lower prices could lead to BSL's fortunes changing, Mr O'Dowd had a definitive response.

"Boyne Smelter has guaranteed me that if we can get power at the right price, they will reinstate their workers and those 42 cells they closed down this year," he said.

Asked simply what the answer was to power prices, Mr O'Dowd said "coal-fired power stations".