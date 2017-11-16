Menu
O'Dowd says MPs will respect the majority

'We now need to get on with the job of governing the country'.
FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd says with every eligible Australian given the opportunity to have their say in the same-sex marriage survey and with almost 80% of Queenslanders returning a valid vote, it demonstrated the government's decision to seek the opinion of the people was correct and highlighted the democratic process in action.

"The result of the vote is straight forward, and there's no need to keep going over the same ground, we now need to get on with the job of governing the country," Mr O'Dowd said yesterday.

"Australia is a democratic nation and we are fortunate to have a constitution that allows and welcomes a democratic process that provides all eligible Australians the opportunity to express their opinion on what is a very emotional subject.

"I now anticipate the majority of MPs, along with myself, will respect the majority that has been returned by the Australian people."

