Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd wants to hear the top priorities and issues for residents living in the region.
Politics

O'Dowd reaches out to gauge Flynn's big issues

Tegan Annett
by
2nd Jul 2018 4:30 AM

MEMBER for Flynn Ken O'Dowd has launched a survey asking questions about the resources industry, border security and job opportunities, in a bid to find out what the major issues are for the electorate.

The survey, which was printed in an advertisement in Saturday's Observer, asked five questions and had five response options ranging from strongly agree to strongly disagree.

The outspoken supporter of coal and member of the Monash Forum asked, are there sufficient job opportunities for local workers, is securing Australia's borders a high priority, are household costs manageable, would your household be negatively impacted by reductions in the coal or resources industry, and are law enforcement services adequately funded?

Mr O'Dowd also highlighted that Flynn was one of the largest federal electorates in Queensland and described the area as the "resource and energy powerhouse of Australia".

Mr O'Dowd has registered his interest to remain as the Liberal National Party's candidate for Flynn for the next Federal Election.

