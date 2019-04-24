O'Dowd questions Labor's NADF funding commitment

THE Labor party has announced details on their Northern Australia Development Fund which would replace the LNP's Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility which the ALP branded as an "abject failure.”

In Gladstone with Mr Shorten yesterday Shadow Minister for Trade And Investment and For Resources and Northern Australia Jason Clare the $5billion in funding would set aside up to $1.5billion would be set aside to unlock gas supply in Queensland's Galilee and Bowen basins and connect the Beetaloo sub-basin to Darwin and the east coast.

He said the infrastructure would create thousands of jobs.

"Jobs here in Gladstone, like at the Orica facility that relies on affordable gas and for all the manufactures up and down the eastern seaboard,” Mr Clare said.

The changes would include measures such as allocating $1billion to tourism projects in the north, appointing indigenous people to the new board and establishing a memorandum of understanding with Indigenous Business Australia among other measures of inclusiveness.

However Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said Labor had "come late to the party” to support Australia's world class gas and energy reserves in Northern Australia.

He said the LNP had already alocated $10 million for studies into reliable and affordable energy supplies in Northern and Central Queensland for industrial users and announced almost $9 million for the first stage of the feasibility study for the Beetaloo Basin, among other commitments.

"Right now, it's mainly gas companies building gas pipelines and I don't know why a government would want to get into building them,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"But if Mr Shorten is so interested in building such infrastructure, is he also into building railway lines?

"He needs to make a clear, unequivocal statement on the Adani project and why he would be happy to build pipelines but not rail lines,” he said.