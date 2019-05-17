O'Dowd promises $30k for VMR Round Hill

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd has confirmed a re-elected Liberal National Government will provide $30,000 to help VMR Round Hill extend their slipway into Round Hill Creek at Town of 1770, giving members better access in times of need.

Mr O'Dowd said the funding was the first tranche of a bigger project being planned by Volunteer Marine Rescue Round Hill, and would fund the immediate extension of the organisation's existing slipway facilities.

"If re-elected, these funds will allow the group to carry out an extension of the slipway as soon as possible,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"Any assistance we can give to help them improve and build upon their infrastructure is money well spent because it's an investment in lives and an investment in the tourism industry for Central Queensland.”

Mr O'Dowd said the funding assistance would enhance the region's reputation as one of the most popular spots in Queensland for recreational boating and fishing.

"When locals and tourists go out on our waterways, they know the VMR will be there for them if they strike trouble,” he said.

"The dedicated team at the VMR work selflessly to make sure anyone who goes out on the water comes home safely, whether it's through their radio watch or marine search and rescue services, boating safety campaigns or first aid training.

"For their hard work and service, they deserve our thanks and support.”