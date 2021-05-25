O’Dowd: No concern for Covid-ship docked in Gladstone

Flynn MP Ken ODowd has spoken about the Covid-positive ship docked in Gladstone Harbour.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd says Gladstone residents “should not be concerned” after a ship carrying a Covid-positive seafarer docked in Gladstone on Saturday.

Maritime Safety Queensland confirmed the LNG carrier Maran Gas Achilles, which was docked at the QGC Terminal on Curtis Island, had a positive COVID-19 crew member on board.

The ship will be moved from the wharf on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr O’Dowd said he was ensured there were processes in place that would protect residents and those on board the ship.

“They will get the treatment if necessary on ship or on shore,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“We have a lot of boats coming and going into Gladstone Harbour, it’s a very busy harbour and I'm sure the processes in place now are efficient to protect the Gladstone people.

“I don’t think people of Gladstone should have any concern.”

Mr O’Dowd said those on board would be isolated until they were cleared by either Queensland Health or the Australian Border Force.

“The authorities have the virus under control,” he said.

“The companies are very protective of their workers on Curtis Island, the industry has taken a very proactive step, Queensland Health have taken a proactive step and so has Border Force.”