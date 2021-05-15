O’Dowd: ‘NAIF Reforms boost investment'

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd has backed his support for new reforms that promise job investment in Northern Australia.

A Bill to implement a series of important Coalition Government reforms to the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) passed through parliament paving the way for a new wave of job-creating.

Mr O'Dowd said the reforms would speed up the delivery of new projects across Queensland.

"These changes will transform the NAIF to make it a more proactive investor in projects that will generate economic activity and job creation," Mr O'Dowd said.

"In Queensland NAIF has already committed $1.0 billion dollars for 10 projects.

"The projects are across a wide range of industries from agriculture, aquaculture, energy and resources, and these changes mean even more industries in Queensland can apply for loans, which means even more jobs."

Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt said the Bill meant the NAIF would now be extended for a further five years to 2026.

"The reforms followed a statutory review of the NAIF and wide consultation with stakeholders throughout Northern Australia, and the Coalition Government has listened," Minister Pitt said.

"We've said we want to make the NAIF for nimble and flexible and we are delivering for the people of Northern Australia.

"The NAIF has already committed $2.9 billion to projects across the north that will support around 9,000 jobs. Our changes will increase its ability to back even more projects.

"The Government's reforms will ensure the NAIF can play a key role in the continuing COVID economic recovery in Northern Australia, driving more jobs and economic opportunities."

Among the changes, the NAIF will have the capacity to;

Significantly broaden the scope of projects it can support

Provide smaller loans to projects that create jobs in partnership with other lenders

Provide up to 50 per cent equity investment in projects in specific circumstances